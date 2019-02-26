Live: Kim arrives in Vietnam, Brexit referendum support, cardinal guilty

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

US - North Korea summit: Kim completes journey to Vietnam

Kim Jong-un has arrived in Vietnam ahead of a meeting with Donald Trump.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un travelled 60 hours on an armoured train before disembarking and joining a road convoy to Hanoi

Brexit: UK British Labour party backs second Brexit referendum; May reported to consider Brexit delay

British prime minister Theresa May is reported to consider a Brexit delay to avoid a situation in which the UK leaves the EU with no deal.

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is to announce to MPs that the Labour Party will back a call for a second referendum on Brexit, after the Labour spokesperson announced the policy on Monday night.

Parliament is due to debate and vote on several proposals and amendments on Brexit on Wednesday, including at least one that would demand that the exit deal is put to a public vote.

Venezuela crisis:Pressure mounts in Venezuela as Washington vows to take action

Domestic and international pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro in the Venezuela crisis, as Washington has vowed to take action after opposition efforts to bring in humanitarian aid descended into chaos and violence.

Brazil's vice president said yesterday that under no circumstances would his country allow the United States to intervene militarily in Venezuela from Brazilian territory.

Zarif resigns:Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has handed in his resignation

Frustrated by the European Union's failure to produce more substantial measures to save the nuclear deal he negotiated in 2015 and facing hardline opposition at home, Iran's foreign minister announced on Instagram that he wants to quit.

However, it remains unclear whether the country's president or supreme leader will allow him to step down.

