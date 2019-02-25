UK opposition Labour Party to back second referendum on Brexit deal

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is to announce to MPs that the Labour Party will back a call for a second referendum on Brexit unless its demands for a deal are met, according to party sources.

Parliament is due to debate and vote on several proposals and amendments on Brexit on Wednesday.

Corbyn is expected to tell a meeting of Labour MPs that "we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory (Conservative) Brexit being forced on the country."

On Tuesday Corbyn will seek to enshrine Labour’s five Brexit demands in law by tabling an amendment to the government’s Brexit motion.

The amendment would force the government to make its credible alternative plan the Government’s negotiating objectives.

Labour’s five demands for the Brexit deal are:

A permanent and comprehensive customs union with the EU

Close alignment with the Single Market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations

Dynamic alignment on rights and protections

Commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation

Unambiguous agreements on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant and vital shared databases.

Corbyn will tell the Monday night meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party that "last week, after our visit to talk to EU officials and leaders in Brussels and Madrid, no one can be in any doubt that Labour’s alternative Brexit plan is serious and credible. We are convinced our alternative, which puts jobs and living standards first, could command support in the House of Commons, bring people who voted Leave and Remain together and be negotiated with the EU.

“We will also be backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a No Deal outcome. One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent No Deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May’s overwhelmingly rejected deal."