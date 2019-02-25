Raw Politics in full: EU-Arab relations, Brexit delay, and unrest in Romania

'Sharm' offensive

In a meeting that stands as the first of its kind, Arab and EU leaders met in Egypt on Sunday for a two-day summit. Topics to be discussed at the summit range from discussions on climate change to reviewing conflicts in countries such as Syria and Yemen.

Yet, as the revolutionary meeting takes place in Egpyt, some are left sceptical of just how impactful this summit will be.

Cutting it close

With just a month until the UK is set to leave the EU, UK Prime Minister Theresa May pushes Brexit to the brink by delaying a critical vote. The second meaningful vote has been delayed until March 12 latest, just over two weeks before the March 29 deadline.

The delay comes in light of growing tension within May's Conservative Party within Parliament. Last week, a handful of MPs chose defected from their respective parties to join the Independent Party. It is suspected that mounting Brexit tension could encourage more MPs to jump ship.

Romania unrest

Protests broke out in a handful of Romanian cities on Sunday night, following concerns about the role of corruption in the Romanian government. Demonstrators argued that newly passed justice decrees undermine anti-corruption institutions in Romania.

A statement released by the European Commission said that the institution is following developments in Romania with concern.

"Days numbered"

As political and civilian tensions in Venezuela continue to mount, deadly clashes and military defections increase within the country.

Following President Nicolas Maduro's decision to block Venezuelan borders with Colombia and Brazil, violence and riots have begun to break out across the country. Videos have surfaced online showing the dramatic state of affairs in Venezuela.