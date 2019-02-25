Live: Brexit, Venezuela and the Oscars

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Brexit: Theresa May promises vote on Brexit deal by March 12; parliament looks into possible extension

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Parliament will vote on a Brexit deal by March 12 at the latest and that talks with the European Union were "still ongoing", which ruled out a vote on her deal this week.

The Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said that Labour will work with MPs in parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit, while Labour MP Yvette Cooper is expected to table an amendment calling for Parliament to vote on whether to extend Article 50 — which triggered the divorce proceeding — by March 13 if a deal has yet to be agreed by that date.

Venezuela: Soldiers desert as Guaidó prepares to meet Mike Pence

As protesters were faced with riot police who stopped international aid from entering the country near Venezuela's border with Colombia, dozens of soldiers have defected. Self-proclaimed interim president Guaidó has appealed to the armed forces to allow aid in, promising amnesty to all officers who disown Maduro.

Guaidó will meet with the US-Vice President in Colombia today to discuss a way to ensure humanitarian aid enters the country.

The Oscars: Green Book wins Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards Ceremony. While Rami Malek wins Best Actor for his role as Queen lead singer Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Alfonso Cuaron wins for his Netflix original Roma.

