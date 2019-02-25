Oscars 2019 live coverage: Follow along to see award winners and this years' best speeches

Welcome to live coverage of the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Oscars go host-less for first time in 30 years

ABC News officially confirmed the program would be without a host this year, after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down following the resurfacing of homophobic tweets between 2009-2011.

The Oscars have not gone without a host since 1989. The Academy announced a group of celebrities slated to present tonight, including Elsie Fisher, Jason Momoa, John Mulaney, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Pharrell Williams.

Mike Pompeo reveals his love for Queen in odd TV interview with Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer grilled Pompeo - who is a self-described movie buff - about which film they hope will win best picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Susan Pompeo revealed that her husband “adores Queen, so we saw ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ the first weekend and ‘A Star is Born.'”

Spicer than asks Pompeo which film should take home the gold trophy.

The secretary answered: “Gosh, I loved ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.'”