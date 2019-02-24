Theresa May promises vote on Brexit deal by March 12

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that Parliament will vote on a Brexit deal by March 12 at the latest.

May told reporters while en route to Egypt that talks with the European Union were "still ongoing", which ruled out a vote on her deal this week.

"We won’t bring a meaningful vote to parliament this week but we will ensure that that happens by the 12th of March," May said.

"It is still within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on the 29th of March and that is what we are working to do," she added.

May is to attend the summit between the EU and the Arab League held in Egypt's resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh later on Sunday, where she is hoping to talk to EU leaders on the sidelines to secure concessions on the Brexit deal.

British MPs rejected May's Withdrawal Agreement by a historic margin in January, in part because of a measure called the Irish backstop. The mechanism plans for Northern Ireland to remain within the bloc's customs union if a better solution is not found at the end of a planned transition period, to prevent the creation of a hard border which would threaten peace on the Irish island.