Raw Politics in full: call for compromise, Orban offensive, and jihadist homecoming

Call for compromise

Former European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU should be more flexible on Brexit. Barroso warned that rather than take the heat if Brexit goes awry, the EU should be on the right side of history.

Orban offensive

Hungary's president ratcheted up the rhetoric over migration ahead of the European elections.

The Hungarian government targeted European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros in a new poster campaign. The posters said that the EU “threatens Hungary’s security”.

Jihadist homecomings

The US is demanding European countries repatriate and prosecute citizens recruited as jihadist fighters.

US President Donald Trump warned in a tweet on Sunday that Britain, France, Germany and other European allies must “take back over 800 Isis fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial” the alternative would be to release them and he “does not want to watch as these Isis fighters permeate Europe”.

The debate has been a hot topic in the UK after a teen who fled London four years ago to marry an ISIS fighter requested to return home.

Slamming socialism

Donald Trump ripped into the far left in today’s Raw Moment. “There’s nothing less democratic than socialism, everywhere and anywhere it appears,” he said.