Watch: Girl, 11, makes tearful climate plea: 'I love our planet and I don't want it to ever stop'

This is the moment an emotional 11-year-old girl broke down in tears during a climate change rally.

Iris was speaking at a protest in Truro, south-west England, on Friday when it all became too much for her.

“I love our planet and I don’t want it ever to stop,” said Iris, with other children surrounding her outside county hall in the Cornish city. “If we do want everything to stop then we’re going the right way about it at the moment.”

“This isn’t good,” she added, beginning to cry.

The youngster was one of thousands to take part in a nationwide demonstration calling on the government to do more on global warming.

It is part of a burgeoning European movement that has seen protests in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.

They were inspired by Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who has been skipping classes every Friday to protest about climate change in front of the Swedish parliament.