Watch back: Catalan separatist organisations demonstrate in Barcelona

Catalan separatist organisations took to the streets in Barcelona on Saturday evening to protest the ongoing trial of Catalan leaders, which started on Tuesday.

Protesters were also asking for self-determination for Catalonia — a right that Spain’s constitution doesn’t allow.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a general election for April 28 after his minority government’s budget proposal was rejected by lawmakers.

