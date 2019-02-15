Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to court for first time since cancer surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to work in the building Friday after more than a month off the bench following surgery, according to a spokeswoman.

Ginsburg is meeting with the justices for a regular closed-door conference, the court spokeswoman said.

The 85-year-old justice missed her first courtroom argument in 25 years of service on Jan. 7 after undergoing surgery on Dec. 21 to remove a portion of her lung after cancerous nodules were detected.

The cancerous spots were discovered when she sought treatment on Nov. 7 forthree ribs that were fractured when she fell in her office.

The court had said after Ginsburg's surgery that there was no sign of other cancer, no additional treatment was planned and Ginsburg would be working from home.

Ginsburg has made a point of returning to the court promptly after two earlier surgical procedures for cancer in 1999 and 2009.