Brexit at the bar, free trade and no-deal travel plans | Raw Politics Brexit Brief

The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, Olly Robbins, was overheard talking about the UK’s plans to leave the bloc. Robbins reportedly suggested that MPs will be served an ultimatum in March: either accept UK Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, or expect a long extension to Article 50.

The free trade agenda laid out by the UK’s international trade secretary, Liam Fox, still hasn’t been met two years later. Only six of 40 EU trade deals are on course to be rolled over in time for Brexit, The Sun newspaper reports.

EU leaders met in Strasbourg's European Parliament on Wednesday, discussing measures to keep transport up-and-running in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

