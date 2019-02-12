Katy Perry shoes criticized for resembling blackface apparently pulled

Two retail chains appear to have pulled two shoe designs by Katy Perry that some said resembled blackface.

Dillard's and Walmart appear to have removed links to the items — slip-on loafers and block-heel sandals — from their websites Monday.

They were part of the Katy Perry Collections label.

The loafers were sold in neutral and black, and the high-heeled sandals in gold and black. Both designs featured blue eyes, a gold triangular nose, and bright red lips. Some on social media took exception with the black versions.

Neither Dillard's nor Walmart responded to requests for comment from NBC News. Representatives for Perry also did not comment.

The shoes were available on the websites of both retail chains Monday morning, but links to them appeared to have been taken down by the afternoon.

According to the Katy Perry Collection's About Us page, the footwear is "designed 100 percent by" Perry.

The incident comes only days after Gucci stopped selling a black-knit women's sweater that was denounced by social media users as resembling blackface. The $890 sweater could be pulled up over the lower half of the wearer's face and included an opening for the mouth with wide red lips.

"The Rue Slip On Loafer" from the Katy Perry brand. Katy Perry via Dillards

The Italian company released a statement Wednesday saying it "deeply apologizes for the offense caused."

Prada came under fire in December for a similar misstep and apologized for bag charms and window displays featuring monkey-like characters with outsize red lips that were criticized as racist.