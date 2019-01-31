Venezuelan opposition leader’s family threatened said Guaido

The Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared interim president warned authorities to stay away from his family.

Juan Guaido told a crowd at the Central University, that his family, had been threatened by officers from a feared state security unit, according to Reuters. He said the threats happened whilst his young daughter was inside the home.

Guaido said, “The family is sacred” and added, “To the functionaries who believe that they can cross the red line, to the functionaries who believe they can act cowardly, involving themselves with the family, because there are all types of codes (of conduct) in all kinds of events. Political, sports, including the mafia, has codes. One is that the family is sacred. Children are sacred. Wives are sacred. So do not cross the red line, functionaries (Maduro employees). To all functionaries, think of your families. Think about the code of honour, or what we say in Venezuela, what it means to be a man in Venezuela."

The police unit withdrew when neighbours gathered to protest, according to Reuters.

Tensions have increased in Venezuela as Russia and China back President Nicholas Maduro and the US back Guaido.