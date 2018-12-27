Gone but not forgotten: A look back at Europeans who died in 2018

These are some of the notable people that died across Europe and beyond this year.

Even after the loss of his speech, he was still able to communicate through a speech-generating device, initially through the use of a hand-held switch, and eventually by using a single cheek muscle.

Hawking was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author, who held the role of director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge at the time of his death . In 1963, Hawking was diagnosed with an early-onset slow-progressing form of motor neurone disease, known as ALS.

Paddy Ashdown, 77

British politician and diplomat, Ashdown served as leader of the Liberal Democrats from 1988 to 1999. He received international recognition for his role in Bosnia–Herzegovina as its High Representative from 2002 to 2006, following his vigorous lobbying for military action against Yugoslavia in the 1990s. He died after a short illness and had been hospitalised with bladder cancer in the run-up to his passing.

IRELAND

Dolores O'Riordan, 46

Dolores O'Riordan

O’Riordan was an Irish musician and vocalist for rock band The Cranberries from 1990 until their break-up in 2003, later reuniting with her band in 2009. She was found dead in a hotel room at the London Hilton Hotel on Park Lane.

FRANCE

Charles Aznavour, 94

Born to Armenian parents, the singer was known for his distinctive tenor voice: clear and ringing in its upper reaches, with gravelly and profound low notes.

Aznavour sold more than 180 million records and his music was featured in over 60 films. The Frenchmen was named entertainer of the century by CNN in 1998.

Watch our news report on his death.

Hubert de Givenchy, 91

Count de Givenchy was a French fashion designer who founded the house of Givenchy in 1952. He was famous for having designed much of the personal and professional wardrobe of Audrey Hepburn and clothing for Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.

Givenchy created the iconic 'Balloon coat' and the 'Baby Doll' dress in 1958 and featured his first men’s clothing line in 1969.

Read more

SPAIN

Montserrat Caballé, 85

Montserrat Caballé

The vibrant singer was known as one of the most powerful singers to take the opera stage over the last four decades. She found popular fame after performing the dramatic anthem Barcelona with Freddie Mercury. The Queen frontman called Caballe’s voice "the best in the world".

Read more

Josep Lluís Núñez, 87

FC Barcelona president between 1978 and 2000, Núñez was elected club president, despite having no previous connection with the club. Núñez oversaw one of the club's most successful eras and has been Barça’s most successful president in terms of winning trophies.

ITALY

Bernardo Bertolucci, 77

Bernardo Bertolucci

The Italian director and screenwriter had an impressive resume including The Conformist, Last Tango in Paris, 1900, The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky, Little Buddha, Stealing Beauty and The Dreamers.

Read more

Sergio Marchionne, 66

The businessman was known for his turnaround of the car manufacturers Fiat and Chrysler. Marchionne was also the chairman and CEO of Ferrari and the chairman of Maserati during his career.

Read more

GERMANY

Stefanie Tücking, 56

A German radio and television presenter, Tucking won the Golden Camera award at the age of 24 for her work on the ARD music show Formel Eins (Formula One). She died unexpectedly of pulmonary embolism or a blockage of an artery in the lungs.

SWEDEN

Tim Bergling, 28

Tim Bergling

Known professionally as Avicii, the Swedish DJ rose to prominence in 2011 with his single "Levels". Avicii retired from touring in 2016 due to health problems, having suffered stress and poor mental health for several years

On 20 April 2018, Avicii was found dead in a flat in Muscat, Oman.

PORTUGAL

Celeste Rodrigues, 95

Rodrigues was a Portuguese Fado singer and sister of iconic Amália Rodrigues and close friend of Madonna.

Júlio Pomar, 92

Artist often considered the greatest Portuguese painter of his generation.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Milos Forman, 86

Director made popular through his Czech film "The Firemen's Ball" and later Hollywood hits "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus".

Read more

DENMARK

Henrik, Prince Consort of Denmark, 83

Henrik, Prince Consort of Denmark

The husband of Queen Margrethe II, Henrik retired from public duties in 2016. Born in France, the prince was a keen winemaker and also published his own works of poetry.

Read more

Princess Elisabeth of Denmark, 83

As a first cousin of Queen Margrethe II, she was 12th in the line of succession to the Danish throne at the time of her death.

She never married and lived with film director Claus Hermansen in a detached wing of the royal palace Sorgenfri in Lyngby near Copenhagen.

HUNGARY

Pál Fábry, 99

A Hungarian-American politician, diplomat, businessman Fabry was best known for his efforts as a founder of the World Trade Centers Association.

Sándor Kányádi, 89

Hungarian poet and translator from the region of Transylvania, Romania, Kanyadi was one of the most beloved contemporary Hungarian poets and a major contributor to Hungarian children's literature.

BULGARIA

Boyan Petrov, 45

Boyan Petrov,

Petrov was a respected zoologist considered Bulgaria’s top alpinist of all time. Petrov, 45, climbed to the summit of 10 of the 14 mountains over 8,000 metres, all without supplementary oxygen. Petrov did not return from his last Himalayan journey as he was lost on the Tibetan peak of Shishapangma, the world’s 14th highest mountain at 8,027 metres.

Read more

TURKEY

Ara Güler, 90

The Armenian-Turkish photojournalist, nicknamed "the Eye of Istanbul" or "the Photographer of Istanbul” was one of Turkey's few internationally known photographers.

A native of Istanbul, Güler began his photographic career at the city’s Yeni Istanbul newspaper in 1950. He went on to work for the Turkish daily, Hürriyet, and from there toward work for international titles and worldwide acclaim.

Münir Özkul, 92

Turkish cinema and theatre actor, Ozkul was awarded the title of "State Artist of Turkey". In 1972, he won a Golden Orange Award for Best Actor for his performance in Sev Kardeşim.

POLAND

Simcha Rotem, 94

An Israeli Holocaust survivor who was among the last known Jewish fighters from the 1943 Warsaw ghetto uprising against the Nazis.

Irena Szewińska, 72

The Polish sprinter is the only athlete in history, male or female, to have held the world record in the 100m, the 200m and the 400m.

RUSSIA

Lyudmila Alexeyeva, 91

Lyudmila Alexeyeva

Alexeyeva was a historian and prominent Russian human rights activist. The Soviet dissident won many awards for her work including the Sakharov Prize.

Joseph Kobzon, 80

The Soviet and Russian singer was nicknamed the “Russian Frank Sinatra” by western media.

US DEATHS

George H.W. Bush, 94

41st President of the United States and former Director of the CIA.

John McCain, 81

US Senator and prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Aretha Franklin, 76

Singer, and civil rights activist, known for her hits “Respect” and “A Natural Woman.”

Anthony Bourdain, 61

Food Network Travel chef was found dead in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France.

Stan Lee, 95

Comic book writer and editor. Created most characters for Marvel Comics series.

Kate Spade, 55

The fashion designer and businesswoman was found dead in her New York City apartment.

Billy Graham, 99

Evangelical minister and major Christian leader of the 20th century.

Burt Reynolds, 82

Hollywood actor is known for roles in films such as “Smokey and the Bandit” and "Boogie Nights".

Philip Roth, 85

Novelist received a Pulitzer Prize for his 1997 novel American Pastoral.