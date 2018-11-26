Bernardo Bertolucci: Italian film director, best-known for Last Tango in Paris, dies aged 77

Italian film director and screenwriter Bernardo Bertolucci has died aged 77, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

He was best known for Last Tango in Paris and The Last Emperor, the latter of which netted him an Oscar for best director.

Parma-born Bertolucci, who is considered one of the giants of cinema, passed away in Rome after a long illness.

The last film he directed was Me and You in 2012.