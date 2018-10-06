BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Spain

Soprano Montserrat Caballé dies at 85

Now Reading:

Soprano Montserrat Caballé dies at 85

Soprano Montserrat Caballé dies at 85
Text size Aa Aa

Spanish singer Montserrat Caballé has died at the age of 85.

The soprano received international acclaim during an operatic career spanning 50 years.

But she reached a new audience in 1987, recording a single with iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, which became the soundtrack to the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Caballé suffered a stroke in 2012 and had been hospitalised in Barcelona since last month.

Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday (October 8).