Soprano Montserrat Caballé dies at 85
The soprano received international acclaim during an operatic career spanning 50 years.
But she reached a new audience in 1987, recording a single with iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, which became the soundtrack to the 1992 Summer Olympics.
Caballé suffered a stroke in 2012 and had been hospitalised in Barcelona since last month.
Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday (October 8).