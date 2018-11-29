Margaret Atwood announces sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Text size Aa Aa

The novel that inspired an Emmy-winning television series, "The Handmaid's Tale," is getting a sequel more than 30 years after its publication.

Author Margaret Atwood announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she is writing a sequel to her 1985 dystopian novel to be titled "The Testaments." The sequel will begin 15 years after the main character, Offred, escapes the state of Gilead, in which women have lost their rights and are dominated completely by men. "Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book," Atwood said. "Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we've been living in."