Euronews speaks exclusively to Georgia’s new President-elect, Salome Zurabishvili

In the past week, much of the world's attention has been focused on the escalating stand-off between Moscow and Kyiv.

But there is also growing concerns on another border - the one Russia shares with Georgia.

In an exclusive interview, the country's President-elect and first woman head of state, Salome Zurabishvili, told Euronews that aggression from Vladimir Putin on that border has never stopped.

"We have an occupying line, within Georgian territory, that is moving every day," she asserted.

Zurabishvili also told us that her priority was to bring Georgia closer to Europe.

"I've been elected by a society that wants more Europe," she said.

Zurabishvili had 59% of the vote and her rival candidate Grigol Vashadze took 40%, with nearly all ballots counted.

Voter turnout reached just over 56%.

However, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe says the process was undermined

The OSCE said on Thursday that one in the presidential election had enjoyed "an undue advantage".

"The second round of Georgia’s presidential election was competitive and candidates were able to campaign freely, however one side enjoyed an undue advantage and the negative character of the campaign on both sides undermined the process."

