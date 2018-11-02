I want to clear my name and return to Georgia, Saakashvili tells Euronews in exclusive interview

Ex-Georgia president Mikheil Saakashvili claims Russia has hacked his e-mail and is trying to meddle in Georgia’s election.

Saakashvili, head of state when Tbilisi went to war with Moscow a decade ago, is currently exiled in the Netherlands.

But with his ally Grigol Vashadze the frontrunner to win Georgia’s presidential run-off, the door has opened for Saakashvili’s return.

The 50-year-old’s homecoming would be controversial after his conviction-in-absentia and six-year jail term for abuse of power.