Live: Brexit economy report, Georgia elections, chess championship

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

  • Brexit report: A new report from the Bank of England warns that the UK economy could shrink by up to 8% in the event of a "disorderly" no deal Brexit, which would be worse for the country than the financial crisis.

  • Georgia election: Georgia is to elect French-born Salome Zurabishvili as its new president, preliminary results suggest.

  • Chess championship: Norway's Magnus Carlsen has won the World Chess Championship, beating US player Fabiano Caruana after nearly three weeks of deadlock.