Austrian climber David Lama completes first solo climb of Lunang Ri

Austrian mountain climber David Lama has become the first person to solo climb to the summit of Nepal’s Lunang Ri

Lama, 28, climbed to the top of the 6,907 metre mountain — one of the toughest Himalayan summits and until recently one of the unclimbed peaks left in the world.

He battled freezing temperatures of minus 30 degrees and winds of 80km per hour over his three-day climb. This was the fourth time the Austrian attempted to reach the top of Lunang Ri and the second time he attempted it alone.

In other failed attempts, Lama was forced to turn back due to exhaustion and when his climbing partner, Conrad Anker, suffered a heart attack at 6,000 metres.

Lama completed the majority of the climb without ropes.