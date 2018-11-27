Possibility for new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

The possibility of new sanctions against Russia has been raised by several senior European politicians.

"Many governments have imposed sanctions on Russia for its actions in Crimea, in Ukraine. Not all of those sanctions ...have been fully enforced. So that is one thing that we can look (at) for European countries to do more," said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

"Also something we've talked about a fair amount is Nordstream 2," she added.

It’s to punish Russia for firing at and capturing three Ukrainian vessels at sea on Sunday which the West fears could ignite a wider conflict.

It happened near to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine on 2014. The west and Kiev have always condemned the annexation and said it was a violation of international law.

A Russian minister told Reuters, that further sanctions would solve nothing.

President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the phone on Monday and said that Moscow was ready to provide more details of the incident and blames Kiev for the provocation.

Merkel spoke with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko on Monday and called for de-escalation and dialogue.

Meanwhile, a court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered the first of 24 Ukrainian Navy sailors captured by Russia to be detained for two months.

France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian said, "I told Sergei Lavrov that a gesture is expected from Russia, that the prisoners and the boats being held must be freed as soon as possible, but I will also call my Ukrainian counterpart to encourage him to seek a de-escalation in this region."

But the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, "If the Ukrainian side, like its partners in Europe, is interested in avoiding such situations in the future, it is obviously necessary to send a signal to Kiev not to allow such provocations; that is not for us to do but for those who maintain close contact with the Ukrainian authorities."

The family of a wounded serviceman

Meanwhile, the father of a 27-year-old wounded serviceman of the Ukrainian navy vessel "Berdyansk" seized by Russia in the Kerch Strait said on Tuesday he did not know where his son was. Viktor Soroka said in the interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty his son Vasyl was on the "Berdyansk," one of three military ships seized by Russia on November 25.

Viktor Soroka, father of captured Ukrainian serviceman: "Yesterday, Vasyl got an opportunity and he called to his wife Iryna and said a few sentences, that he is alive, healthy, legs and hands are okay. That's it. He even didn't congratulate her on her birthday she had yesterday. I think he told only what the FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service) allowed him to tell."

A reporter asked him: "Do you know what kind of injuries he got?"

He replied, "No, I don't know. I only know he is wounded and had a surgery. I don't know anything more. That's it."

What Russia says

Konstantin Kosachev, Chair of the Russian Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council said, “There will be an investigation, there will be trials, because we are talking about a violation of the current Russian legislation, it is for this reason that the crews of the courts are detained and arrested, and then how the court will decide, as a citizen of the Russian Federation, I would prefer that the crews of these courts and court would return to Ukraine."

He added, "There are rules, all that needs to be done is to simply follow them. There are no attempts by Russia to block the Strait of Kerch, no attempts by Russia to achieve any one-sided militarization of the Sea of Azov in its favor. It is completely obvious that if Ukraine, either by itself or with the help of its allies, somehow tries to resolve issues by military means, this will all turn into a military defeat."