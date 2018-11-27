Brexit Brief: May on tour, TV debates and Trump's Brexit Bombshell | Raw Politics

Raw Politics brings you all the latest developments on the UK's exit from the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May began a tour of the country on Tuesday, trying to gain support for her Brexit deal, just two weeks before MPs are set to vote on it.

She has also challenged opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to a live TV Brexit debate, with a provisional date of December 9.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that May’s Brexit deal could harm trade with America.

Click on the player above to find out everything you need to know about the latest Brexit developments in under two minutes.