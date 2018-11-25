Live updates: EU leaders in Brussels for Brexit summit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet EU leaders in Brussels to sign off on the Brexit texts on Sunday.

Two documents — the 585-page withdrawal agreement and political declaration — set out the terms of the UK leaving the bloc and the future relationship between both sides.

If the withdrawal agreement and political declaration are approved, May will try and get MPs to back the deal, with most currently standing against it.

In a BBC phone-in on Friday, May said her country should not hope for a "better deal" from the EU if MPs reject her Brexit agreement, just "more division and uncertainty".

Follow our live updates here: