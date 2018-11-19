Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we're tracking:
Brexit turbulence; California wildfires latest; and Macron in Belgium
Brexit turbulence: Embattled PM Theresa May could face a no-confidence vote as the fallout from the deal she's brought back from Brussels continues.
Wildfire wreckage: Authorities are sifting through the aftermath of California's deadliest-ever forest fire looking for any signs of the 1,276 people now listed as missing.
Macron in Belgium: French President Emmanuel Macron will begin a two-day visit to Belgium on Monday after a rocky domestic weekend that saw one person killed and scores injured during protests over fuel tax hikes.
Follow our live news updates, below: