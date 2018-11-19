Theresa May to talk up immigration plans under new Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May will try and step up her effort to get people behind her Brexit deal when she speaks at a CBI business lobby conference in London later.

According to advance extracts of her speech, May will say once again that the withdrawal agreement set out last week, which has been strongly criticised by MPs, is a good deal for Britain.

She will also talk about how the deal will allow Britain to control immigration, a key area of concern for many people who voted in the referendum.

“It will no longer be the case that EU nationals, regardless of the skills or experience they have to offer, can jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney or software developers from Delhi,” she will say.

“We want an immigration system for the future that everyone can have confidence in. Yes, a system that works for business. One that allows us to attract the brightest and the best from around the world, more streamlined application and entry processes.”

The draft deal allows EU citizens to live and work where they do now. However, what will happen after the transition period is not set out.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also speak at the conference.

He is expected to describe the deal as a "botched, worst-of-all-worlds deal which is bad for Britain, leaving the country in an indefinite halfway house without a real say”.

Corbyn has previously said that his party will not support May’s deal when parliament is asked to vote on it.

He will say today that Labour’s plan for Brexit would include a new comprehensive and permanent customs union, and a “strong single market relationship”.

“The government is trying to force a bad deal that doesn’t meet our country’s needs by threatening us all with the chaos and serious damage to our economy of a no deal outcome,” he will add.

“The Prime Minister knows that no deal isn’t a real option. Neither the cabinet nor parliament would endorse such an extreme and dangerous course.”

May has had a difficult few days since she unveiled her draft divorce deal with the European Union, with several ministers within her government leaving - and some seeking to oust her by submitting no confidence letters.

On Sunday, she vowed to fight on and warned that toppling her only risked delaying Britain's EU exit.

The EU is due to hold a summit to discuss the deal on 25 November.