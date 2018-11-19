Brexit on the brink: May defends draft deal | Raw Politics

British Prime Minister Theresa May had her work cut out as she tried to defend the draft Brexit deal, negotiated a future one and tried to save her own skin.
Yet, May did not appear to be backing down — speaking to business leaders in London Monday she made it clear she would deliver her Brexit deal.
Doubling down on her efforts to sell the deal, she said: "It was never going to be easy or straightforward and the final stage was always going to be the toughest, but we have in view a deal that will work for the UK."
