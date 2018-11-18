BREAKING NEWS

Activists disrupt pro-Franco rally in Madrid

Supporters of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco give fascist salutes
Activists from the feminist group Femen disrupted a rally in Madrid on Sunday (November 18) marking the anniversary of former dictator Francisco Franco.

Slogans painted on the women's nude torsos decried the event as "legal fascism" and a "national shame".

Some 200 people turned out for the rally at the Plaza de Oriente, where the dictator, who died in 1975, would give speeches. They chanted "Spain defends itself", "National unity" and "Franco, Franco, Franco."

The annual demonstration takes place this year as Spain's socialist government is threatening to exhume Franco's body from its current location at "Valley of the Fallen" mausoleum and moved to a less prominent location.