Hundreds of protests were held across France on Saturday over fuel tax hikes introduced by President Emmanuel Macron.
Yellow block road: France’s fuel price protests in pictures
Demonstrators, dressed in iconic yellow vests, caused traffic jams by blocking roads and roundabouts.
The grassroots campaign has also drawn broader support from some voters dissatisfied with Macron's economic reforms and his governing style.
