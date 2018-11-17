BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

France

Yellow block road: France’s fuel price protests in pictures

 Comments
Now Reading :

Yellow block road: France’s fuel price protests in pictures

Yellow block road: France’s fuel price protests in pictures
Text size Aa Aa

Hundreds of protests were held across France on Saturday over fuel tax hikes introduced by President Emmanuel Macron.

Demonstrators, dressed in iconic yellow vests, caused traffic jams by blocking roads and roundabouts.

The grassroots campaign has also drawn broader support from some voters dissatisfied with Macron's economic reforms and his governing style.

More on this story

France fuel protests: one dead and 47 injured during ‘yellow vest’ blockades

Taxes fuel protests in France — what do the French think?

Explained: France's fuel tax hikes

Protesters set up a blockage on a road in Nantes

Protesters block a car on a road in Nantes.

Protesters attend a demonstration at the entrance of a shopping center in Nantes.

People wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, block the motorway in Antibes.

A car painted blue, white, and red takes part in the nationwide yellow vests demonstrations, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, in Haulchin.

People wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' nationwide protest against higher fuel prices, block the Paris-Brussels motorway in Haulchin.

A protester wearing a yellow vest, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, blocks a road in Donges.

A man wearing a yellow vest, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, holds a pancard with the message, "World Champions for Taxes", as demonstrators gather on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

People wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, demonstrate near a petrol station in Antibes.

Francis Bouffletz wears a yellow vest, a symbol of French drivers' nationwide protest against higher fuel prices, on a road block near the entrance of the Paris-Brussels motorway in Cambrai.

A man wearing a yellow vest holds a placard on a road block near the entrance of the Paris-Brussels motorway in Cambrai.

A car forces a blockade as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, block a road in Donges.

Yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, are seen on statues on a fountain on the Place de la Concorde in Paris.