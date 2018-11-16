French President Emmanuel Macron has been hit with plunging approval ratings in recent months, with spiking fuel prices a point of discontent among people across the country.
Taxes fuel protests in France — what do the French think?
Taxes fuel protests in France — what do the French think?
Vexed commuters and motorists, known as "gilets jaunes" or "yellow vests", are planning to block roads and highways across the country on Saturday.
Although geopolitical flares and fluctuating crude oil prices can cause volatility within the oil market, the carbon tax, as well as diesel and petrol taxes, have put added strain on commuters' pockets and sparked anger among many.
Euronews' Cristina Abellan Matamoros heard from people around France about their views on the upcoming mass protest.
"I hope... that the French will motivate themselves, really get out [on the streets] and make a strong blockage, show that it is not only football that brings us together," one person said.
Another said she didn't understand why people were "so opposed to this vital measure for our lungs, for our children, for the future."
Click on the video player above to see the full range of views.