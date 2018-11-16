BREAKING NEWS

South Korea

Why Korean parents believe the breeze from a fan can kill you | NBC Left Field

Have you ever slept with a fan on to combat the heat? Did you survive to tell the tale?

South Koreans believe that sleeping in an enclosed room with a fan on can cause extreme health issues, perhaps even death.

"I've heard on the news and through rumours that people have done that and died," a young South Korean told NBC Left Field.

Another of his compatriots said: "If you sleep with the fan (on), you can die. My grandparents told me that often."

NBC's Yohan Yoon, who recently visited his family in South Korea, investigated where the superstition originates from and why it has endured for so long.

