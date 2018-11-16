Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: Brexit fallout, Khashoggi funeral and California wildfires
Brexit fallout: Prime Minister Theresa May battled on Thursday to save a draft divorce deal with the European Union after her Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, and other ministers quit in protest.
Khashoggi funeral: A symbolic funeral prayer for journalist Jamal Khashoggi is to be held in Istanbul after Friday prayers.
California wildfires: The search for victims of the deadliest wildfire in California's history expanded on Thursday, as the White House said that President Donald Trump would visit on Saturday.
