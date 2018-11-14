Brexit: the withdrawal agreement draft – Euronews takes a look at the details

The agreement setting out the arrangements for the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union has been published. It's an unforgiving text to decipher, and at nearly 600 pages, a tough tome to precis. But we will offer you our initial observations.

The Protocol includes all the provisions on how the so-called “backstop” solution for avoiding a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland would work.

This forms part of the overall Withdrawal Agreement and will apply unless and until it is superseded, in whole or in part, by any subsequent agreement. Both the EU and the UK will use their best endeavours to conclude and ratify a subsequent agreement by 1 July 2020.

All this doesn't appear to be anything new, rather it sets out that a decision should be reached by the summer of 2020. However, article 6 gives us pause for thought. It doesn't specify precisely which customs territory Northern Ireland will be in. UK or EU?

ARTICLE 6

Single customs territory, movement of goods

1. Until the future relationship becomes applicable, a single customs territory between the Union and the United Kingdom shall be established ("the single customs territory"). Accordingly,Northern Ireland is in the same customs territory as Great Britain.

The single customs territory shall comprise:

(a) the customs territory of the Union defined in Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 952/2013; and

(b) the customs territory of the United Kingdom.

What is meant by the 'Single Customs Territory'?

The EU and the UK have today agreed that a single EU-UK customs territory will apply from the end of the transition period until such a time as a subsequent agreement becomes applicable.

Therefore:

the UK will align the tariffs and rules applicable to its customs territory to the Union's external tariffs and rules of origin;

there will therefore be no tariffs, quotas and checks on rules of origin between the EU and the UK, with the exception of fishery and aquaculture products;

both the EU and the UK have agreed on a series of measures ensuring a level playing field;

the UK will harmonise its commercial policy with the EU's common commercial policy to the extent necessary for the functioning of the single customs territory. Under no circumstances can the UK apply a lower customs tariff to its customs territory than the EU Common Customs Tariff for any good imported from any third country or apply different rules of origin.

'No entry or exit visas required'

This will be of concern to many and at first glance looks hopeful for those Europeans in the UK and vice versa. The valid document clause relating to Article 18 suggests that remaining in your current host state will not be overly problematic other than having to, occasionally, comply with identification regulations which are subject to change in terms of their format. Article 26 says the same thing but applies it to frontier workers.

ARTICLE 14 - Right of exit and of entry

1. Union citizens and United Kingdom nationals, their respective family members, and other persons, who reside in the territory of the host State in accordance with the conditions set out in this Title shall have the right to leave the host State and the right to enter it, as set out in Article 4(1) and the first subparagraph of Article 5(1) of Directive 2004/38/EC, with a valid passport or national identity card in the case of Union citizens and United Kingdom nationals, and with a valid passport in the case of their respective family members and other persons who are not Union citizens or United Kingdom nationals. Five years after the end of the transition period, the host State may decide no longer to accept national identity cards for the purposes of entry to or exit from its territory if such cards do not include a chip that complies with the applicable International Civil Aviation Organisation standards related to biometric identification.

2. No exit visa, entry visa or equivalent formality shall be required of holders of a valid document issued in accordance with Article 18 or 26.

Reassuringly Vague

The 'transition period' has been heavily mentioned over the last few weeks. And here is the article on the idea of its potential extension. Which doesn't tell us much other than it will be no longer than 80 years!

ARTICLE 132

Extension of the transition period

1. Notwithstanding Article 126, the Joint Committee may, before 1 July 2020, adopt a single

decision extending the transition period up to [31 December 20XX].

Trade Defence Practices

It looks like the protocols that the EU currently have in place to protect against unsavoury trade practices will have to be implemented by the entire UK.

This paragraph is from Article 4 - Commercial Policy

The Union's trade defence regime, as well as the Union's Generalised Scheme of Preferences ("GSP"), shall cover both parts of the single customs territory. The Union shall consult the United Kingdom on any trade defence measures or actions under the GSP regime which it considers taking. At least 6 months before the end of the transition period, the Joint Committee shall set up the procedures for the application of this paragraph.

You may read the latest Anti-Dumping, Anti-Subsidy safeguard report here.

The shipping forecast

The mooted EU-UK single customs territory covers all goods aside from fishery and aquaculture products.

The Joint Committee shall adopt before 1 July 2020 the detailed rules relating to trade in goods between the two parts of the single customs territory for the implementation of this paragraph. In the absence of such a decision adopted before 1 July 2020, Annex 3 shall apply.

By derogation from the third subparagraph, fishery and aquaculture products, as set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) 1379/2013 ("fishery and aquaculture products"), shall not be covered by the rules set out in Annexes 2 and 4, as well as the rules referred to in the fourth subparagraph, unless an agreement on access to waters and fishing opportunities is applicable between the Union and the United Kingdom.

More to follow: