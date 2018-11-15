Pressure mounts on May as ministers call for vote of no confidence

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has submitted a letter of no confidence in Theresa May, as pressure mounts on the prime minister to step down over her draft Brexit agreement.

Rees-Mogg said in his letter that “it would be in the best interest of the Party and the country if she were to stand aside”.

He also described how the agreement has turned out to be "worse than anticipated" and said "it fails to meet the promises given to the nation" by May.

The letter was shared on Twitter by Buzzfeed’s senior political correspondent Alex Wickham.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's letter of no confidence

Conservative MP Henry Smith also tweeted that he had submitted his letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Heny Smith MP tweeted his letter of no confidence

In a statement shared with Euronews, MP Anne Marie Morris said she was "deeply disappointed" with the withdrawal agreement.

"It does not deliver Brexit. It threatens the internal integrity of the UK and does not allow us control over our own laws. As a result I have submitted my letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister," she wrote.

More ministers are expected to follow.

However, for a vote to be triggered against May, there need to be 48 letters of no confidence submitted — that equates to 15% of her Conservative party.

The prime minister's spokesman said she would fight for her premiership if such a vote is called, according to Reuters.

The letters also come as a number of her ministers resigned over the draft agreement.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, junior Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara — and junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman have all stepped down.

