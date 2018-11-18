Theresa May no confidence vote: Bid to oust UK PM over Brexit deal hits halfway

Conservative MPs angry with Theresa May over the draft Brexit deal she has brought back from Brussels have moved to get rid of her.

So far 24 say they have written to the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of no confidence in the UK's prime minister.

If the committee receives 48 letters then a vote of confidence would be triggered and May could be deposed.

Here are the MPs who have confirmed they have sent a letter:

1. Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a key supporter of Brexit, is among the most prominent of Conservative MPs to write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

He said in his letter that "it would be in the best interest of the Party and the country if she were to stand aside”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's letter of no confidence

2. Steve Baker

Steve Baker, who resigned from government over Brexit in the summer, said he submitted his letter on October 22.

3. Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries, well-known for appearing in reality TV programme I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!, says she sent her letter "some weeks ago".

4. Andrew Bridgen

Andrew Bridgen told his local newspaper the Leicester Mercury that he had submitted his letter to the 1922 Committee.

5. Mark Francois

In his letter, Mark Francois said PM May has been "surrounded throughout this process by a Pretorian Guard of highly pro-European senior civil servants".

"Now that the details of the deal are available we can see how truly awful it is," he wrote, calling for a vote of no confidence.

6. Sheryll Murray

7. Henry Smith

Heny Smith MP tweeted his letter of no confidence

8. Anne Marie-Morris

In a statement shared with Euronews, MP Anne Marie-Morris said she was "deeply disappointed" with the withdrawal agreement.

"It does not deliver Brexit," she said. "It threatens the internal integrity of the UK and does not allow us control over our own laws. As a result, I have submitted my letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister."

9. Lee Rowley

Lee Rowley tells ITV news that he has written a letter to the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of no confidence in Theresa May.

10. John Whittingdale

John Whittingdale told BBC journalist Ross Hawkins that his letter has been sent.

11. Peter Bone

12. Martin Vickers

13. Simon Clarke

“My letter is in,” he told journalists on Thursday outside a meeting of the influential ERG eurosceptic group of Conservative MPs, reports Reuters.

14. James Duddridge

James Duddridge announced he had submitted his letter just minutes before May took to the stage for her speech at the Conservative annual conference in October.

15. Andrea Jenkyns

“She can fight it. But I am confident she will not win it. Time to save Brexit and our party with a new leader,” Andrea Jenkyns said on Twitter.

16. Philip Davies

“Politics is all about trust and once it is lost it is impossible to win back. Many people have told me that as a result of this they have lost trust in the PM to properly and fully deliver the referendum result. It is with much sadness that I have to say that I have also lost trust in her to deliver the referendum result too,” he said in a letter to constituents.

17. Laurence Robertson

Laurence Robertson told the BBC his letter was submitted months ago

“I was concerned at the direction Theresa May was taking these negotiations and was dragging them out, and I wrote that letter some months ago,” he said.

18. Maria Caulfield

Maria Caulfield's office confirmed to Reuters that her letter had gone in.

19. Ben Bradley

Ben Bradley's office also confirmed to Reuters that his letter had been submitted.

20. Adam Holloway

Photo of my desk yesterday afternoon.. My letter of No Confidence has now been delivered - with regret. Mrs May is a... Publiée par Adam Holloway sur Jeudi 15 novembre 2018

21. Chris Green

22. Marcus Fysh

23. Zac Goldsmith

"The Prime Minister has been clear that she will not change course, and so with huge reluctance, I have submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee urging a vote that will, I hope, give us the chance of a fresh start," Goldsmith said, writing in the Daily Telegraph.

24. Bill Cash