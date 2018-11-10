Turkey has shared a recording of Jamal Khashoggi's murder with Britain, France, Germany, the US and Saudi Arabia, according to President Tayyip Erdogan.
Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey gives recording of murder to UK, US, France and Germany
Erdogan was speaking on Saturday ahead of joining world leaders in Paris for commemorations marking a centenary since the end of WWI.
Khashoggi, a critic of authorities in Riyadh, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Saudi officials initially claimed Khashoggi had left the consulate; then said he died in an unplanned "rogue operation"; before the kingdom’s public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb later admitted he was killed in a premeditated attack.
His body has not been found.
Erdogan said the evidence suggests that Khashoggi was “slain in a vicious and violent murder”.
He detailed Turkey's version of events: that a 15-man team arrived in Istanbul in the run-up to Khashoggi's murder and all left in the aftermath.
Erdogan has called on Saudi Arabia to reveal who ordered Khashoggi's killing.