Thousands of people turned out in Turin on Saturday (November 10) to demonstrate in favour of the TAV, Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. Late last month, Turin's city council voted to suspend work on the controversial project.
Thousands protest in Turin in favour of high-speed rail
More than 40,000 demonstrators gathere in Piazza Castello holding signs reading "Yes, TAV, Yes, Employment."
The Lyon-Turin link would require the construction of an almost 60 km long tunnel between la Maurienne and the Val de Suse.
The new line would cut the four hour journey between the two cities by half and allow passengers to avoid congested highways used by commerical trucks.