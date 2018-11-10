As world leaders gather in Paris to commemorate Remembrance Day, European Council President Donald Tusk is in Poland, celebrating the country's independence from the German, Austrian and Russia empires in 1918.
A strong Poland needs a strong Europe, Tusk warns
Tusk is using his visit to stress the importance of Poland remaining in the European Union:
"Those who flirt in Europe with nationalisms, those who bet on disintegration and conflict will inevitably lead to an absolutely fundamental threat, also to our Polish independence."
Mr Tusk also rebuked US President Trump for being against a strong and unified Europe.