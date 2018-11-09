French authorities say they have seized a Ryanair plane in a bid to recover €525,000 of public money given to the airline.
It happened at Bordeaux-Merignac airport in south-west France on Thursday (November 8) evening.
French 'seize' Ryanair plane in Bordeaux over €525,000 'debt'
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) said the seizure of the Boeing 737 was to recover money given to Ryanair concerning its activities at Angouleme airport, situated in western, central France.
DGAC said the European Commission had judged the payment illegal in 2014.
Didier Villat, president of Syndicat Mixte Des Aeroports De Charente (Charente airport union), said Ryanair had reimbursed half the figure given to the Irish company by regional authorities but that €525,000 remained.
Villat added he expected Ryanair to pay the remaining sum by the end of Friday.
Authorities said the seizure of the plane was a final bid to recover the money after trying and failing other avenues.
DGAC said 149 passengers were put on another flight on Thursday evening and arrived at their destination five hours late.
Ryanair did not immediately respond to Euronews’ requests to comment on this story.