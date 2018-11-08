Watch: New York exhibition celebrates Mickey Mouse turning 90

A Disney exhibition in New York is celebrating the life of Mickey Mouse, as the animated character turns 90 this month.
Contemporary artists were commissioned to re-imagine the classic character with Mickey Mouse installations.
The exhibition begins with Mickey's 1930s debut in the short film "Steamboat Willie" and highlights the moments in the mouse's life that are most relevant.
It also has an ice cream stand with flavours created especially for the exhibit.