Red meat tax could save thousands of lives but faces backlash

A tax on meat could prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths every year, according to scientists at the University of Oxford.

The report stated that 220,000 lives would be saved annually if a tax were slapped on red meats such as beef, lamb, and pork, which would lead to a drop in consumption.

The study suggested a tax of 20% on unprocessed red meat and 110% on processed products, with lower taxes in less wealthy nations, would cause fewer deaths and raise nearly €150 billion, and save money for health services.