Victoria's Secret has showcased its $1 million (€877,000) Dreams Angel Fantasy bra.
Victoria's Secret showcases its €800,000 Dreams Angel Fantasy bra
Now Reading:
Victoria's Secret showcases its €800,000 Dreams Angel Fantasy bra
@ Copyright :Reuters
The bra and body chain took 930 hours to create and features "100% Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz."
This year, Victoria's Secret angel Elsa Hosk will wear the iconic set during the brand's annual fashion show that airs on December 2 on ABC.
For the first time, a replica of the design will be available for purchase in select Victoria's Secret stores for $250 (€219).