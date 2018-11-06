Over 70 schoolchildren kidnapped in Cameroon along with three supervisors

Text size Aa Aa

At least 78 children and three of their schoolminders have been abducted from a boarding school in the city of Bamenda, in Cameroon.

Local governor Adolphe Lele L'Afrique Tchoffo Deben placed the blame on local English separatist militias, though no one group has claimed responsibility at this point. Cameroon is a country still deeply divided by colonial influences of English and French— some of the English minority support the creation of a separate English state in the West called Ambazonia, and in the last year militias have formed in pursuit of that goal.