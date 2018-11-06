A 94 year old former Nazi Guard goes on trial today.

Charged with aiding and abetting the murder of several hundred prisoners in the Nazi concentration camp of Stutthof near the Polish city of Gdansk during World War Two - he faces 15 years in prison.

Under 21 years old at the time - the former guard will stand trial in a juvenile court until January.

The case is said to be 'symbolic and moral' as Germany continues to be criticized for the belated handling of crimes committed during the Third Reich. It wasn't until 2011 that prosecutions for "complicity in murder" have been conducted against those who participated in the operation of camps. Until then, only suspects directly implicated in the assassinations were prosecuted.