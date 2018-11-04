Shock defeat for Djokovic at Paris Masters

Russia's Karen Khachanov caused a tennis sensation on Sunday when he overpowered Novak Djokovic to win his first Masters 1000 at the Paris Masters.
The 22-year-old beat his opponent 7-5 6-4 in just over ninety-five minutes to end the Serb's 22-match unbeaten run.
Djokovic was expected to celebrate his return to world number one on Monday with a record-extending fifth Paris title.
The 31-year-old will still overtake Rafa Nadal at the top but the achievement won't be quite as sweet as it could have been.