Roger Federer will end the year just short of his 100th career title after losing 7-5 7-6 to Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals at the O2 arena in London on Saturday.
Federer falls short as Zverev goes on to face Djokovic
The 21-year-old German goes on to face world number one Novak Djokovic later today.
He's the first German to reach the final of the season-ender since Boris Becker lost to Pete Sampras in 1996
Djokovic meanwhile produced a masterful display to outclass South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2.
He's now within touching distance of a record-equalling sixth title at the year-ender.
If he wins, the 31-year-old will become the oldest player to claim the title.