Newspaper report claims Brexit deal is imminent

The United Kingdom and the EU have reportedly found a solution to overcome the Irish border stumbling block that has been preventing a Brexit agreement.

However Theresa May’s office has described the rumours of a deal as mere speculation.

In the report in the Sunday Times newspaper it’s claimed the EU has agreed to allow the UK as a whole to remain inside a customs union - while enabling mainland Britain some flexibility in defining its own trade rules.

The hybrid arrangement would involve businesses themselves being responsible for regulatory conformity - thereby avoiding the need for a hard border in Ireland.

The reports claim negotiations are now highly advanced and that a summit to conclude a deal may be announced at the end of the week.