At least 29 dead as heavy rain and storms continue to hit Italy

At least 12 people have been killed by severe weather on the island of Sicily, bringing the total death toll from widespread storms hitting Italy to 29, officials announced on Sunday.
Torrential rain triggering landslides and floodwaters led to the fatalities of 10 people in the region around Palermo, a spokesman for the Sicilian capital's Prefecture said on Sunday.
"There are still some people missing," he added.
Two more deaths occurred in the area around the Sicilian town of Agrigento when the car they were travelling in was hit by a landslide, another official said.
Italy's Civil Protection Agency said the number of deaths caused by the wave of bad weather stood at 17, excluding the fatalities in Sicily.
In a tweet on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he was leaving to visit Sicily, adding he was also in constant touch with officials on the dramatic situation in the north of the country.
Heavy rains and strong winds have been battering Italy for several days, uprooting millions of trees and cutting off villages and roads.
Some of the worst damage has been recorded in the regions of Trentino and Veneto.
Italian regions have been counting the costs of the storms over the past few days, particularly the six northern regions placed under red alert for several days.
Italy's economy Undersecretary Laura Castelli said that taxes and other levies would be stopped in the two northern Italian regions, as Veneto has had the worst damage — authorities believe the damage will cost over €1 billion to repair.