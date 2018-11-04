Italian PM speaks of 'Immense tragedy' as floods leave 30 dead

The total death toll from widespread storms hitting Italy is now 30, officials announced on Sunday.

Two families have been killed in Sicily after a river burst its banks and a sea of mud submerged their house.

Nine people died in the incident in the village of Casteldaccia - from children aged one, three and 15 to their grandparents. Only three people who were outside the house at the time survived.

In the island's mountainous areas, rainfall and runoff can take many hours or even days to fill area rivers before the water flushes towards the sea, impacting coastal communities.

Videos from social media from the scene showed widespread devastation with cars and debris littering the streets of the village.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke of "an immense tragedy" during a visit to the island, as he flew over the worst-hit areas by helicopter and met survivors of the families.

He said a cabinet meeting would take place this week to declare a state of emergency and will come up with the first package of aid for areas affected.

A general view shows a partially submerged house, where according to local media nine people died in, due to the flood-affected river Milicia, in Casteldaccia, near Palermo, Italy Reuters

Three other people died when their cars were blown away elsewhere in Sicily.

Torrential rain triggering landslides and floodwaters led to the fatalities people in the region around Palermo, a spokesman for the Sicilian capital's Prefecture said on Sunday.

"There are still some people missing," he added.

Damaged cars are seen after the river Milicia flooded in Casteldaccia near Palermo, Italy,

Heavy rains and strong winds have been battering Italy for at least a week, uprooting millions of trees and cutting off villages and roads.

Some of the worst damage has been recorded in the regions of Trentino and Veneto.

Italian regions have been counting the costs of the storms, particularly the six northern regions placed under red alert for several days.

The governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said storm damage in the region amounted to at least a billion euros.

During a visit on Sunday to badly-hit areas in the north, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said 250 million euros had already been earmarked for relief.

He said the government would be asking to use special EU funds.

Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, said a rough estimate of how much it would cost to safeguard Italy against such events was 40 billion euros.