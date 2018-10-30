Football players with dwarfism took part in the first-ever Dwarf Copa America tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
International dwarf football tournament tackles prejudice
Teams from all over the world participated to highlight discrimination against this community and to foster more awareness.
Teams from Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, the United States, Canada, Paraguay, Peru, and Bolivia competed. On Sunday, Paraguay was crowned the winner after beating Argentina 3-0 in the final match of the tournament.